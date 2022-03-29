Classplus bags $70 million in Series D round

B2B edtech startup Classplus on Tuesday announced that it has secured $70 million in a Series D round co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global.

As part of the round, Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures has come in as a new investor while existing investor RTP Global has doubled its investment in the NCR-headquartered company.

At $600 million, Classplus’s valuation has seen a 2X-plus jump in valuation; it had raised $65 million series C funding in June 2021.

Founded in 2018 by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is a mobile-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that allows educators and content creators to build their online presence, digitise offline tuition centres and sell courses online.

“One thing that hasn’t changed in the last four years is our commitment towards changing the lives of millions of educators and their student base through technology,” stated Rustagi, CEO.

“We’ll be deploying the funds to take our product up by notches and expand our presence globally... we’ll also be investing in new acquisitions and partnerships to continue delivering best-in-class experience to educators and help them create an impact in the education system by building bigger and stronger businesses,” Rustagi added.

“Over the last few years, Classplus has established itself as a market leader and created a differentiated and sophisticated technology product, while building a robust management team. We like that the company can successfully cater to the large offline market of educators across segments such as K-12 [kindergarten to Std XII], test prep etc. We also see a significant improvement in end-tutor economics... this results in sector-leading monetisation and retention trends,” said Navroz D Udwadia, Co-Founder, Alpha Wave.

More than 75 per cent of its educator base is in Tier 2 India and beyond. More than one lakh educators and content creators in over 3,000 towns and cities are using the platform, the company says.

Classplus recently announced expansion in Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia. In January it appointed Manish Chawla, previously vice-president of Engineering at Zomato, as the CTO, and Sankalp Aggarwal, previously head of finance at Gaana, as the CFO.