Clean Electric, a rapid fast-charging battery technology developer has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by was co-led by Info Ventures, Pi Ventures, and Kalaari Capital.

The investment will be used to develop energy-storage research and development, sales, and operations, and in producing new products focused on faster charging and renewable energy storage.

“This investment is not just a ﬁnancial boost; it is a validation of the groundbreaking work our team is doing to redeﬁne what’s possible in EV technology. We aim to make electric vehicles a practical, greener, and attractive option for millions of people in India and beyond”, said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Clean Electric.

The company also plans to extend its technology to e-4W (electric four-wheelers) and commercial vehicles. The round also saw participation from Lok Capital, and other investors

Recently, Clean Electric demonstrated its 12-minute rapid charging capability on electric two- and three-wheelers in Pune, utilizing open network public charging stations (CCS 2, Bharat DC 001, and Type-6), while maintaining a battery life of over 3700 cycles.

Founded in 2016, by Akash Gupta, Abhinav Roy, and Ankit Joshi, Clean Electric develops advanced battery technologies designed for electric vehicles (EV’s) and grid applications. The company has raised $9 million so far

