Clean Electric, a Pune-based developer of lithium-ion batteries, has introduced what it describes as “revolutionary rapid recharging battery technology.” This new technology can fully charge electric two- and three-wheelers in approximately 12 minutes, a significant improvement over the current 60-120-minute range.

The company’s proprietary battery technology utilizes universal CCS 2 DC charging standards, ensuring compatibility with all EV models. This innovation is seen as a potential game-changer for the industry, according to a company statement.

The batteries have undergone testing for 3700 rapid charge cycles, demonstrating only an 11% degradation in the overall range.

“This is a revolutionary moment for all of us at Clean Electric. Our proprietary 12-minute charging technology sets a new global standard that will drive the EV industry forward. Committed to sustainability, we strive to democratize rapid charging for EVs while ensuring long battery life and reducing environmental impact,” said Ankit Joshi, Chief Product Officer at Clean Electric.

The company plans to launch its Gen 3 batteries in the next fiscal year, aiming to provide affordable, high-energy-density batteries to make rapid charging accessible to the masses. The four-year-old start up has been developing this battery technology for the past four years and has secured four patents in India and the US.

“I firmly believe Clean Electric will be a strong catalyst in the EV ecosystem, enabling a shift to renewable energy-powered electric vehicles. We also need to emphasize ‘Design in India’ alongside ‘Make in India’ to position India as a global technology powerhouse,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder of Clean Electric.

The company is currently collaborating with several electric vehicle OEMs across various segments, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light commercial vehicles, to address key battery-related issues that hinder the mass adoption of EVs.

Founded by Akash Gupta, Abhinav Roy, and Ankit Joshi, Clean Electric develops, manufactures, and supplies battery storage solutions for EVs and grid applications. They have created advanced liquid-cooled battery solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric cars, and grid storage.

In October 2022, Clean Electric raised $2.2 million in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital. The investment is being used to advance battery storage solutions across vehicle categories and grid storage, as well as to establish a manufacturing facility in Pune to produce over 1200 battery packs per month.