Clean Science & Technology reported standalone net profit surged 29.7 per cent to ₹80.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. Total income for the period rose to ₹229.2 crore from ₹211.9 crore.

Net profit for FY23 increased to ₹303.5 crore from ₹228.6 crore. Total income jumped to ₹974.5 crore from ₹714.8 crore.

Clean Science and Technology Limited (CSTL) is a specialty chemical manufacturing company incorporated in 2003. The company is focused on developing ingenious technologies through catalytic manufacturing processes.