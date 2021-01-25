Cleantech startup h2e Power commences operation in Pune

Paving the way in developing green energy solutions for the world, Pune-based cleantech startup, and India’s multi-national fuel cell company h2e Power commenced operations at a pilot production facility in Pune to generate electrolysis to produce green hydrogen / e-fuels and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) hybrid power generators.

h2e’s official website and the plant’s production facility was recently inaugurated in the presence of the Consul General of Germany Jürgen Morhard.

With a portfolio of clean energy solutions, the new pilot facility will produce SOFC power generators and Solid Oxide Electrolyser to produce green hydrogen and other e-fuels, with an initial capacity of 2MW per annum. The company is building a greenfield manufacturing facility with 100MW per annum in Manjari near Pune, which will be state-of-art and one of the world’s largest facilities.

Adar Poonawalla backed h2e is the only home-grown fuel cell and green hydrogen multi-national company with manufacturing facilities in Winterthur (Switzerland), Konstanz (Germany), Dresden (Germany) and Pune (India).

Founder and Managing Director of h2e Power, Siddharth R. Mayur said, that h2e aims to provide localised solutions while creating meaningful employment.