Clear acquires Xpedize for ₹100 crore 

Fintech SaaS company Clear (formerly ClearTax) has acquired supply chain financing firm Xpedize. While the fintech company did not disclose the deal value, a source close to the development told BusinessLine that Clear has bought 100 per cent stake in Xpedize for ₹100 crore, in a primarily cash deal.

Xpedize will be rebranded as Clear Invoice Discounting and its founders, along with the 25-plus-member team, will join Clear. “We have kick-started the process of strengthening go-to-market, technology teams, and integration with our current product lines. We already have SaaS product lines, so we are adding fintech product lines here,” Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear, said.

Clear will also invest more in the invoice discounting vertical as the company aims to scale it 20x within a year. “This is a very synergistic acquisition for us, given our existing base of enterprise customers. We have 3,400 enterprises across India using our SaaS platform and we want to onboard these customers onto our fintech SaaS platform,” Gupta said. It is expected to process 1,000 crore GMV (gross merchandise volume) annualised by the end of FY22.

SME clients

Run on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform will connect to ERP (enterprise resource planning) software and enable suppliers to select a discount rate that is mutually acceptable to their SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) customers. Enterprises will not only earn an additional yield on their treasury cash, but can also digitally manage supplier payments with ERP integration and pay early using a range of financing options — treasury cash, bank credit line, or TReDS (trade receivables discounting system) marketplaces.

Last month, on February 28, Clear announced its invoice discounting product for enterprises, marking its entry into SME credit and business-to-business (B2B) payments. By providing working capital solutions to the vendors of their enterprise customers, Clear targets $3 billion throughput by FY24. The platform is already integrated with some banks and TReDS platforms. Over the next few quarters, Clear Invoice Discounting plans to integrate with more banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to ensure a robust supply of credit to a wider supplier base.

Xpedize is led by former Citibank corporate bankers Regan Mithani and Deepak Gugnani and was funded by investors such as HDFC Capital and YourNest Venture Capital. “With Clear’s acquisition we will continue to focus on customer success and our approach will be fully customer-backward. We are enthused by Clear’s culture and we are excited to make best-in-class products from India for enterprises around the world,” Gugnani and Mithani said in a joint statement.

In October 2021, Clear raised $75 million in Series C funding led by Kora Capital, Stripe, Alua Capital, Think Investments, and existing investors for its expansion into B2B credit and payments, apart from spreading to international markets. Clear had previously acquired Ybanq, a Y Combinator-backed enterprise payments startup, in 2021.