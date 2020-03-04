Companies

ClearTax acquires Karvy’s GST services business for undisclosed sum

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

ClearTax, an online tax filing platform, has acquired GST software and services business of Karvy Data Management Services for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will bolster ClearTax’s GST enterprise customer base.

With this acquisition, more than 200 enterprise customers of Karvy will move to ClearTax. ClearTax will also be hiring employees from the GST division of Karvy Data Management Services, the company said in a statement.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax, said: “With this strategic acquisition we will be able to quickly scale up our GST customer base. The new enterprises will benefit from all of our GST solutions, including e-Invoicing and will be able to comply with the new regulatory regime smoothly”.

