Cleartrip partners with Yatra.com to offer a wider hotel inventory to customers

Cleartrip has announced a partnership with Yatra.com wherein Cleartrip customers will now have access to latter’s inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays in over 1,400+ cities and towns.

The addition of Yatra’s inventory with real-time pricing on Cleartrip, will enable both domestic and international travellers to have access to a wider selection of relevant and ideal accommodations to meet their travel needs. Additionally, it will expand and increase opportunities and business avenues for the hotel partners.

Yatra.com will also benefit from this association through the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip. This strategic association between both Yatra.com and Cleartrip aims to provide a boost to the entire hospitality and travel ecosystem and uplift the sentiments of both customers as well as suppliers for hospitality.

Speaking on the strategic partnership with Yatra.com, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, . “By partnering with Yatra.com, we will be able to further strengthen our existing vertical of hotels and accommodation, enabling us to offer a wider selection of stay options at the most competitive rates to our customers. It also demonstrates our on-going commitment to enhance a customer’s travel booking experience and seamlessly provide a broader range of offerings.”

Commenting on the partnership with Cleartrip, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, “Through this partnership, Cleartrip and Flipkart’s customers will have access to Yatra’s industry leading inventory of domestic hotels and Yatra’s hotel partners will get the added benefit of gaining access to Cleartrip/ Flipkart’s large and growing customer base. This will allow for synergies between the companies and help uplift the hospitality ecosystem, which has been tremendously affected by Covid-19”. This partnership further solidifies Yatra’s position as the leading supplier of domestic hotels in India.