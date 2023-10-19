22mptech | Photo Credit: MAIL PIC

Online travel agency Cleartrip faced a challenging FY23. The company’s net loss increased by a staggering 90 per cent, reaching ₹677 crore during the fiscal year. These financial woes were exacerbated by a substantial decline in revenue, with the company reporting only ₹97 crore, marking a 17 per cent fall, compared to the previous financial year.

FY23 saw some positive developments in terms of income from services, specifically in air ticketing and hotel bookings. Service charges increased to ₹289 crore from ₹136 crore in the previous year. Commissions also doubled to ₹36 crore, while revenues from incentives saw a significant multifold growth to ₹12 crore.

However, a critical factor contributing to Cleartrip’s expenses are the company’s discounts. According to the annual report, discounts tripled from ₹141 crore in the previous year to a substantial ₹441 crore for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. This was a stark contrast to the ₹3.4 crore in discounts offered in FY21.

Cleartrip’s total expenses for FY23 were were ₹773 crore, indicating a significant rise from the previous fiscal year’s expenses, which stood at ₹473 crore. Notably, the company’s employee expenses nearly doubled, with employee benefit expenses increasing from ₹90 crore to ₹247 crore during this fiscal year. The company did not respond to businessline’s query.

In a market dominated by a few key players, Cleartrip found itself as the second-largest OTA in India, with approximately 8.5 per cent of the market share. MakeMyTrip (MMT) held a substantial 53.8 per cent share, while EaseMyTrip (EMT) closely followed at 8.1 per cent.

MakeMyTrip’s dominance extended to specific segments within the travel industry, with MMT holding a significant 56.9 per cent market share in the airline sector. Cleartrip and EMT trailed behind with 13.7 per cent and 13.4 per cent, respectively. Yatra.com captured 9.4 per cent of the market, and ixigo accounted for 3.2 per cent.

In the hotel segment, MakeMyTrip continued to lead, although Yatra.com surpassed Cleartrip and EMT with a 3.6 per cent market share. Other OTAs collectively held the majority share, amounting to 37.9 per cent in the hotel segment.

To enhance its competitive position, Cleartrip diversified its business offerings. The company ventured into the bus segment and has plans to include railways in the near future. Cleartrip also aims to launch various new lines of business in the next 12 to 24 months, encompassing packages, experiences, Visa services, insurance, and forex.

Prahlad Krishnamurthi, the Chief Business Officer, expressed the company’s commitment to improvement. Cleartrip is investing significantly in technology and marketing, aiming for a 50 per cent growth rate in the near term. Over 60 per cent of the workforce is focused on projects and products that are not yet visible on the platform, highlighting the company’s drive for rapid expansion.