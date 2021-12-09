Clensta raise ₹20 crore in series A round

Direct-to-Consumer startup, Clensta has raised over ₹20 crore in a series A funding from Hem Angels (part of Hem Securities Ltd), Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures.

N+1 Capital (RBF), existing investors along with other marquee investors also invested in this funding round in the IIT-backed start-up.

The five-year old personal and home care start-up was founded by Puneet Gupta in 2016. It started with the flagship products based on waterless body bath and Shampoo to enable bathing without the use of water.

Fund deployment

The start-up said the funds will be used to scale up the company's sales, ramp-up brand marketing activities and expand its online and offline presence across the country.

“Keeping in the mind the Indian home care market size of $6.2 billion, we have adopted an omni-channel strategy to ensure Clensta’s presence in offline as well as online markets. We aim to use technology to scale the personal care segment and provide personalised shopping experience to our customers," said Puneet Gupta, Founder CEO, Clensta.

Gaurav Jain, Director, Hem Angels said, over the next five years, D2C brands present at least a $100 billion opportunity. Clensta has been quick to capitalise on the product, innovation and price white space. There’s no better time than now for Clensta to get off their growth plan and take their product to the next level, witnessing rapid acceleration of scale.”