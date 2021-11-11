CleverTap acquires Patch to enable in-app calling for mobile app-based businesses

User engagement and retention company Clevertap on Thursday said it has acquired tech start-up Patch which helps companies to embed various channels of customer engagement such as calling, messaging and push notifications into their consumer facing apps.

Patch is designed to provide seamless, contextual, and secure communications between companies and consumers. More importantly, its in-app calling makes two-way communication privacy-compliant, as there is no need to disclose caller or receiver telephone numbers or personal data, the company said.

Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap said, “the acquisition is the first in CleverTap's eight-year history and marks an important milestone in the ongoing innovation journey of CleverTap expanding its capabilities. The new capability will elevate the end-customer experience and empower brands and businesses globally to communicate with millions of their customers seamlessly. For CleverTap, Chowdhary explains, the Patch acquisition is strategic and significant because it positions CleverTap as the first and only marketing and retention platform to offer in-app telephony capabilities."

According to CleverTap, currently all the companies that offer apps — from retail to fintech and from ride-hailing to meal ordering — are using unverified phone numbers to communicate with their customers and update them on urgent information such as delivery status or recent credit card charges. These phone calls, which are delivered outside of the app experience, neither carry transactional context nor recognisable phone numbers or caller ID, and often fuel customer anxiety and mistrust. Often dismissed as spam by consumers, the calls regularly go unanswered.

Anand Jain, CleverTap's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, said : Having in-app voice capabilities as a part of the CleverTap Retention Cloud is a game changer for digital brands. It enables a trusted, two-way conversation between companies and their customers with context, security, and speedy resolution or assistance.”