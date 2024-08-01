NBFC Clix Capital has raised ₹220 crore in fresh equity capital led by existing investors — Apollo Global Management, Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla.

This new capital infusion will focus on penetration into new geographies, propelling growth in key sectors of MSMEs, education and medical facilities and investments into advanced AI & ML technologies capabilities. “Delighted to see the confidence that the shareholders have reposed in us through this infusion. This will further energise the teams in fulfilling our purpose of serving the underserved MSMEs across India. This comes at an opportune time, given the government’s thrust on the MSME sector and its vision for Viksit Bharat,” said Rakesh Kaul, CEO of Clix Capital.

The company stated that it has achieved a AUM CAGR over 30 per cent. The company’s current AUM stands over ₹6,000 crore with GNPA of less than 2 per cent and has surpassed ₹26,000 crore in total lifetime disbursements. With a workforce of more than 1,000 employees and phygital presence, Clix Capital has expanded its operations in over 2,100 pin codes pan India.

Founded in 2016 by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital offers business loans, loans against property, school financing, among others. For business financing, the NBFC offers SME/MSE loans, working capital loans, unsecured business loans, among others. “India’s NBFC sector has demonstrated tremendous growth potential and has seen a significant re-rating in recent times. The MSME sector, being a critical contributor to employment generation and to India’s GDP growth, has been a strong focus area for Clix Capital. With a robust foundation, Clix Capital has come a long way in its journey of fulfilling the aspirations of unserved Indian MSMEs. Apollo’s commitment and confidence in our vision is evident in their continued support through this equity infusion,” said CM Vasudev, Chairman, Clix Capital.