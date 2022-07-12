CLP Group to sell stake in Apraava Energy for ₹660 crore to CDPQ

Hong Kong-based power company CLP will divest 10 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Apraava Energy to global investment group CDPQ for ₹660 crore, bringing their respective stakes to 50 per cent.

Apraava Energy (formerly CLP India) is currently 60-per-cent-owned by the CLP Group and 40 per cent by CDPQ Infrastructures Asia II. The transaction has valued Apraava at ₹6,600 crore. The proceeds arising from the transaction to the CLP Group will be used for general working capital.

Apraava Energy will have a sharper and dedicated focus in the investment and development of clean energy and power transmission projects. Following this transaction, CDPQ will also have increased governance rights, equal to those of CLP, with respect to Apraava Energy, said a statement from CLP.

In connection with the transaction, the CLP Group is anticipated to record an unaudited one-off loss of approximately HK $980 million which will be reflected in the group’s unaudited consolidated accounts for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The loss represented CLP Group’s 60 per cent share of marking the carrying value of Apraava Energy to the consideration for the transaction which is regarded as the fair value.

Apraava Energy will cease to be a subsidiary of CLP and its financial results will no longer be consolidated into the CLP Group’s consolidated financial statements, and Apraava Energy will be accounted for as a joint venture using the equity method.