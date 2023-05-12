Angamaly-based CML Biotech Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers of blood collection tubes in India, has installed the world’s first integrated machine ‘Husky –Ichor’, for manufacturing blood collection tubes.

The integrated machine comprises machine mould, hot runner, dowser, dehumidifier, chiller, temperature controller and dryer. Normally, these functions are carried out in different machines. The machine is manufactured by Canada-based Husky Technologies, a global leader in injection moulds and moulding machines.

Also read: Epigeneres Biotech operationalise the HrC test - an early warning system that picks up cancer signals

CML Biotech Managing Director Paul Jacob switched on the machine at a function held at the factory.

“CML is proud to associate with Husky for the cutting-edge technology and hopes to have the world’s best blood collection tubes and scale up its quality and quantity,” Jacob said.

The machine, set up at a cost of ₹12 crore, is capable of manufacturing 8 lakh blood collection tubes per day. The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of around 120 million vacuum blood collection tubes and 100 million non-vacuum blood collection tubes per annum. Apart from pan-India operations, the company’s blood collection tubes, microbiology products and lab disposables are exported to more than 60 countries.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit