Maruti Suzuki India’s total pending order book size has now swelled to more than 4 lakh units and one-third of the order book is contributed by the CNG (compressed natural gas) models.

The car maker’s order book currently stands at about 4.12 lakh units, up from 3.63 lakh units in the third quarter of FY23.

“About one–third of the order book is made up of CNG vehicles. UVs (utility vehicles) make the bulk of remaining orders,” the company management said during its Q4FY23 earnings call.

The company is likely to see stronger momentum in the sale of CNG models due to a reduction in CNG prices as a result of the recent gas pricing policy.

A year ago, it carried an order book of about 3.12 lakh units, of which CNG models constituted 40 per cent.

CNG price drop

Rising gas prices slowed the adoption of CNG powertrains in H2 CY2022, due to a drop in the running cost differential between petrol and CNG powertrains and a consequent increase in the payback period for the latter.

However, the recent gas pricing policy has led to CNG prices declining to levels seen nearly a year ago, thereby providing relief to consumers.

According to estimates, the revised gas pricing structure led to a reduction in the price of CNG by up to 10 per cent across cities.

“A decline in CNG prices has led to a reduction in the total cost of ownership (10-15 per cent lower than petrol powertrain) and is likely to aid adoption for the same going forward, according to Shamsher Dewan, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd.

Maruti has also seen a surge in enquiries and bookings for CNG variants after the drop in CNG prices.

Popular powertrain

In FY23, Maruti’s total sales of CNG vehicles stood at 330,000 units, representing about 20 per cent penetration. It sold 2.34 lakh units of CNG vehicles in FY22 and the penetration was about 15 per cent.

The share of green vehicles, including hybrids and CNG models, in total volumes of the company, grew to about 37 per cent in FY23 from 27 per cent in FY22. During FY23, it extended CNG powertrains to six more models.

The proportion of CNG, EVs, and hybrids is likely to materially increase as a proportion of new vehicle sales over the next 3-4 years, with CNG expected to emerge as the second most popular powertrain, says a report by ICRA.