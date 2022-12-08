To meet the rising electricity demand, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67 per cent, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has projected a coal-based power capacity requirement of 35,014 megawatts (MW) till 2032, of which 25,580 MW is under construction.

“According to the Draft National Electricity Plan published in 2022 by CEA, the projected new coal capacity addition requirement during the period 2022-32 is 35,014 MW which includes under construction coal based capacity totalling to 25,580 MW,” Power Minister RK Singh said in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

The Minister also informed the House that the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from FY22 to FY27 for electrical energy requirement is 6.67 per cent and the peak electricity demand is projected at 6.42 per cent.

Capacity addition

In a separate question in the Lower House on meeting the country’s electricity demand, Singh said “Thermal power plants of 25,580 MW of capacity are at various stages of construction in the country. Proposed coal based power projects of 8,600 MW have been granted environmental clearance.”

Besides, the government is moving aggressively towards renewable energy sources like solar, off-shore wind, on-shore wind, biomass, battery energy storage system etc. Renewable capacity (excluding large hydro) under implementation is 61.98 gigawatts (GW) and under tendering is 36.44 GW.

Hydroelectric projects (above 25 MW) totalling to 14,153.5 MW are under implementation, while the hydroelectric schemes with aggregate installed capacity of 22, 662 MW have been concurred by CEA.

“Nuclear power plants of 8,700 MW of capacity are under construction and 7,000 MW of nuclear power plants have been accorded Administrative Approval and Financial Sanction,” the Minister added.