Coal India appoints SK Mehta as CFO

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday said Ghatak Choudhary, GM(Finance)I/C & CFO, will be superannuating from the services of the company with effect from December 31.

The company has appointed SK Mehta, GM (Finance) as CFO from January 1, 2022 till such time a regular director (Finance) is appointed.

“Further to our letter Ref. No. CIL:XI(D):4157/4156:2021: dated 1st July'2021, S Ghatak Choudhary, GM(Finance)I/C & CFO would be superannuating from the services of the Company w.e.f 31st December 2021 (A/N) and hence, ceased to be CFO of the company w.e.f 1st January 2022,” the company said in a notification to stock exchanges.

Mehta joined CIL headquarters in Kolkata in 2013 on promotion to Chief Manager (Finance) and served in marketing and sales department covering aspects such as MIS reporting, preparation of FSA, pricing of coal and regulation of RSO offices. He was promoted to the post of General Manager (Finance) in 2019.