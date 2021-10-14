Companies

Coal India asks arms to stop e-auction of coal

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on October 14, 2021

The move comes to prioritize coal supply to the power sector as there is less availability of coal

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has asked all its subsidiary companies to refrain from conducting any further e-auction of coal.

The move comes at a time when there is less availability of coal at power stations and so as to prioritize supply of coal to the power sector to replenish the dwindling stock, the company said in a press statement.

Coal crisis triggers the need for alternatives

"In view of the above fact, coal companies are advised to refrain from conducting of any further e-auctions of coal with the exception of special forward e-auction for power sector, till the situation stabilizes, " it said.

However, if in any case, any company found it necessary to liquidate any slow-moving stock through e-auction route without affecting despatch to power sector, it should be communicated to CIL along with proper justification before any such action is planned, it added.

