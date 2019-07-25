Coal India clears backlog by liquidating 2,300 arrear rakes to non-power segment

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has liquidated nearly 2,300 arrear rakes to the non-power segment since the beginning of this fiscal, thereby bringing down the backlog to the segment by more than 44 per cent.
The state-owned miner had arrears of over 5,100 rakes to the non-power sector, which had accumulated over the past two fiscals. CIL is hopeful of being able to clear the backlog in the next few months.
“CIL accelerated the loading of rakes to non-power sector consumers, since April 1 2019, reducing its backlog by more than 44 per cent in over a three-and-half month period as of July 21,” said a press statement issued by company. The bulk of non-power consumers constitute Captive Power Plants (CPPs) and cement sector followed by a host of other industries.
“With coal-fired power stations comfortably stocked with over 25 million tonnes (mt) of coal, coupled with 32 mt stock at pitheads of Coal India’s subsidiaries, there is sufficient coal in the system. This gives us the leeway to clear off all arrear rakes to non-power consumers in near future,” a company official said in the release.
It is to be noted that during mid-2016-17, there was a low demand for coal from the power sector and the subsidiary companies therefore shifted their booking for non-power group. However, from the second quarter of 2017-18, there was a sudden upsurge in demand for coal from the power plants. CIL, in a bid to boost the supplies to the stressed power utilities, rushed coal to their end on priority through the rail mode. This had impacted movement of rakes to the non-power sector, and as a result, the backlog kept building up for the bookings already made.
To ensure the need of non-power sector, CIL then offered coal to them through increased quantities by road.
However, with coal stocks at power plants stabilising, the situation has improved now, enabling the company to focus on stepping up supplies to the non-power sector, the release added.
