Coal India consolidated net profit up 48 per cent at Rs 4,557 crore

Kolkata, Feb 14 Coal India Ltd has registered a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,557 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared with Rs 3,084 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased by nearly 20 per cent to Rs 25,991 crore, as against Rs 21,708 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit increased by nearly 55 per cent from Rs 2,933 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net profit on a standalone basis increased by around 12 per cent at Rs 5,645 crore (Rs 5,021 crore) during the period under review. Standalone revenue increased by 94 per cent to Rs 299 crore (Rs 154 crore).

Interim dividend

The company’s board has approved payment of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at Rs 5 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. The company has fixed February 22 as the record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend. The date of payment of dividend is on and from March 11.

Production of coal during the quarter increased by nearly four per cent at 163.82 million tonne (mt), as against 156.78 mt last year. Offtake grew by nearly 13 per cent at 173.77 mt (154.46 mt).

The state-owned miner sold 144.59 mt of coal under the FSA (fuel supply agreement) route at an average realisation of Rs 1,369.85 a tonne. It sold 25.95 mt under the e-auction route at an average realisation of Rs 1,947.19 a tonne.

The company’s scrip closed at Rs 161.70, down by 2.91 per cent on the BSE on Monday.