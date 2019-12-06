Coal India eases credit norms for firms in non-regulated sector

From capsules to tech-driven growth, the ACG way
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Coal India, the world’s largest miner, plans to give 10-15 days credit period to companies operating in the non-regulated sectors such as steel, cement, and aluminium. These companies, which are called customers in Coal India parlance, had to make an upfront payment before despatch.
Previously, such credit facility was available only to power generating companies.
In 2018-19 around 73 million tonnes (mt) of coal was supplied to the non-regulated sector under fuel supply agreements (FSA) out of a total coal offtake of 608 mt.
“NRS customers are large in numbers and working capital blockage in coal movement by rail was, of late, found to have a bearing on their health. With the introduction of this relaxed norm NRS customers can breathe easy and this move will help in sustaining their growth as well,” a Coal India release said.
Earlier, a significant amount of money deposited by non-power sector consumers against coal despatched through rail mode was locked up in the form of advance and it could not be utilised by steel and other non-power companies in subsequent coal purchases.
Coal India added that under this new mechanism, consumers from non-regulated sector (NRS) have to furnish a bank guarantee of the amount of purchase and it has to be replenished from time to time. In this case, an Irrevocable Revolving Letter of Credit will be issued for coal supplies through rail mode and this can be used to avail credit.
The move comes in wake of the company registering a 7 per cent drop in coal offtake to 47.37 mt in November; against 51 mt the same period last year. Power generation has also dropped to 98,887 million units (MU) in October.
In a separate step, to help Independent Power Plants (IPPs), Coal India has allowed inter-plant transfer of coal. This will allow IPPs to transfer coal, if the plant is a wholly-owned subsidiary or wholly-owned by a common holding company. This facility was earlier restricted to Central and State Gencos.
According to the Coal India release, the move is expected to help an Independent Power Generating Entity that owns two different plants and has two separate FSA to now transfer coal from one plant to another plant, owned by them.
It will lead to improved efficiency in generation and reduce the cost of coal; it would also reduce transportation cost and take the load off Railways during peak season.
The transferee plant has to give an affidavit affirming that the additional supply beyond the annual contracted quantity of coal will be used for generating power under long-term agreements with Discoms.
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...