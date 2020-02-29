Companies

Coal India February production likely to be 66 mn tonnes

PTI Kolkata | Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Coal India Ltd is likely to register a 13 per cent on-year rise in production in February to 66 million tonnes, sources said on Saturday.

The world’s largest miner had produced 58.05 million tonnes in the corresponding month a year ago. Cumulative production for the April-February period is expected to be 517.5 million tonnes, they said.

“The daily average production has inched higher to nearly 2.5 million tonnes compared to little over 2 million tonnes in the month of January. Till February 28, cumulative monthly production was 63.5 million tonnes” the sources told PTI.

Offtake, however, continues to be muted. It is likely to be 54.5 million tonnes in February, a growth of nearly 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

