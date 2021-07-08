Coal India inks pact to buy 11 Russian rope shovels for ₹1,462 cr

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has entered into a tie up with a Russian company for purchasing 11 20-cubic metre electric rope shovels at an estimated investment of ₹1,462 crore.

CIL signed up a contract with Iz-Kartex named after PG Korbokov Ltd, a Russian shovel manufacturing company, for installation and commissioning of the shovels after it bagged the bid through participation in global competitive tender involving reverse auction, the company said in a press statement.

The move is part of an ongoing process of modernising its aging heavy earth moving machinery fleet. Contract has been concluded considering life cycle cost of equipment with likely consumables and spares for a period of eight years.

“This is the first major equipment procurement finalised in the ongoing fiscal so far. We are fast tracking our procurement process in a bid to strengthen our mining equipment and replace the aging machines,” a senior company official said in the statement.

The delivery of all the electric rope shovels would be concluded by September 2023.

Electric rope shovels play a vital role in opencast mines for loading the over burden removed into 190-tonne dumpers.

All the newly contracted 11 rope shovels would be pressed into use in the OC projects of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL). While three each of the machines would be put into operation in Nigahi, Dudhichua and Jayant one each would be used in Khadia and Amlorhi. With already nine such shovels operational in NCL the latest acquisition would swell their number to 20.