Coal India likely to retain dominant position despite opening up the sector

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
The world’s biggest coal miner is likely to hold on to its crown for now even as competition increases in India, which opened its doors to foreign miners to boost output and curb surging imports.
The South Asian economy will allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment in mining and sale of coal, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in a briefing Wednesday, giving final shape to a reform he introduced as minister for coal in 2014. While that opens up the sector to private companies, both Indian and foreign, it will be a while before it reduces the dominance of monopoly producer Coal India Ltd., according to analysts with Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Read also: Government opens up FDI door further
India’s coal demand is expected to rise with the addition of new thermal power plants and steel mills, making the nation a bright spot for coal miners in a world that is turning away from the dirty fuel. Still, difficulties in getting regulatory clearances, delays in land acquisition and shortages of railway rakes to haul the commodity may be a deterrent for foreign miners.
We are still some time away from merchant coal mining given the overarching presence of Coal India, Emkay analysts including Vishal Chandak said in a note Wednesday. Once the coal is mined, the new miner will have to compete with Coal India prices to sell or enter into long-term contracts for sale.
The state miner has a competitive advantage over other companies as it gets the mines for free, while others will have to participate in auctions to get access, raising their costs. At BSE, the shares of Coal India ended with a rise of 2.5 per cent to ₹189.75on Thursday, outperforming a 1.02 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...