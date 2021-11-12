Coal India net profit dips a tad to ₹2,933 cr in Q2

Coal India Ltd posted a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,933 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with ₹2,952 crore in the same period last year.

Net sales on a consolidated basis increased by nine per cent at ₹21,293 crore against (₹19,484 crore).

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit was down eight per cent from ₹3,174 crore during the quarter ended June 30. Net sales also declined by nine per cent compared with ₹23,294 crore during the quarter ended June.

The country’s largest miner registered a nine per cent rise in production at 125.83 million tonne (mt) during the July-September compared with 114.98 mt in the same period last year. Offtake was up by around 10 per cent at 147.43 mt (134.33 mt).

The company’s scrip closed at ₹166.95, down 0.03 per cent on the BSE on Friday.