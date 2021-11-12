Companies

Coal India net profit dips a tad to ₹2,933 cr in Q2

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on November 12, 2021

Net sales rise nine per cent

Coal India Ltd posted a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,933 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with ₹2,952 crore in the same period last year.

Net sales on a consolidated basis increased by nine per cent at ₹21,293 crore against (₹19,484 crore).

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit was down eight per cent from ₹3,174 crore during the quarter ended June 30. Net sales also declined by nine per cent compared with ₹23,294 crore during the quarter ended June.

The country’s largest miner registered a nine per cent rise in production at 125.83 million tonne (mt) during the July-September compared with 114.98 mt in the same period last year. Offtake was up by around 10 per cent at 147.43 mt (134.33 mt).

The company’s scrip closed at ₹166.95, down 0.03 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

Published on November 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like