Coal India net profit dips a tad to ₹2,933 cr in Q2

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
Coal India Ltd posted a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,933 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with ₹2,952 crore in the same period last year.
Net sales on a consolidated basis increased by nine per cent at ₹21,293 crore against (₹19,484 crore).
On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit was down eight per cent from ₹3,174 crore during the quarter ended June 30. Net sales also declined by nine per cent compared with ₹23,294 crore during the quarter ended June.
The country’s largest miner registered a nine per cent rise in production at 125.83 million tonne (mt) during the July-September compared with 114.98 mt in the same period last year. Offtake was up by around 10 per cent at 147.43 mt (134.33 mt).
The company’s scrip closed at ₹166.95, down 0.03 per cent on the BSE on Friday.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...