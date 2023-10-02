Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced about 333 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the first-half of the current financial year, registering a strong 11.3 per cent annual growth. This was nearly 34 MTs higher than that in the same period in FY 2023. All CIL’s producing subsidiaries have reported growth, the coal miner said in an official statement.

The output for September 2023 was 51.4 MT, a 5.8 MT jump (12.6 per cent growth). CIL produced 45.7 MT during the same month last year.

According to the company, though power demand has hit an unprecedented high in the past two months with the mercury rising, there was no drop in CIL’s supplies to the power sector. Supplies to the power sector rose to 294.8 MT in the first half of FY 2024. The supplies were 1.8 MT more than the 293 MT demand projected for this period. “Compared to last fiscal’s high base in the same period, the volume increase was 9.7 MT or 3.4 per cent growth. This could have been higher if the logistics were eased out and intake not regulated by a few consumers,” it said.

“We were given a supply target of 610 MT to the power sector for the entire FY2024. This is about 4 per cent higher than the record level of 586.6 MT that was supplied in FY2023. We met the pro-rated demand of coal-fired plants till September-end and expect to meet the annual demand as well,” said a senior CIL official.

CIL’s total supplies shot up to 360.7 MTs during H1 of FY 2024, ahead by 28.6 MT with 8.6 per cent growth, compared to 332 MT in the same period a year ago. Logging double digit growth of 12.6 per cent in September 2023, coal supply at 55 MT increased by 6.1 MT compared to that in the same month a year ago.

After meeting the the power sector’s requirement, CIL’s supplies to the non-power sector during the first six months of FY 2024 peaked at 65.7 MT, clocking 40 per cent growth. The increase in absolute terms was nearly 19 MT, compared to 46.8 MT during the first-half of FY 2023.

As of September-end FY 2024, coal stocks at CIL’s pitheads was 41.6 mt.