State-run coal miner Coal India on Friday reported a 21.75 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,274.80 crore for the second quarter this fiscal as its revenue decreased during the period.

The company posted a net profit of ₹8,018.64 crore for the second quarter last fiscal.

The miner’s revenue from operations fell 6.42 per cent y-o-y to ₹30,672.88 crore during the second quarter this fiscal from ₹32,776.41 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.

Total expenses witnessed a marginal 1.44 per cent decline at ₹24,161.69 crore during the period under review.

Coal production during Q2FY25 fell to 152.060 million tonnes from 157.426 million tonnes during Q2FY24. Coal offtake also declined to 167.710 million tonnes during the period from 173.731 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

CIL’s board of directors declared the first Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at ₹15.75 per share on the face value of ₹10 as recommended by the company’s Audit Committee.5