Coal India Q4 profit falls 23% to ₹4,626 crore

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Coal India Ltd posted a 23 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹4,626 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared with ₹6,026 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations witnessed a near four per cent drop to ₹27,568 crore during the quarter under review, as compared with ₹28,585 crore same period last year.

Total expenses increased by three per cent to ₹22,033 crore (₹21,472 crore).

For the year ended March 31, 2020, net profit dropped by nearly four per cent to ₹16,700 crore (₹17,464 crore). Revenue from operations was down by four per cent at ₹96,080 crore (₹99,586 crore).

The coal production during the March quarter was up by nearly 10 per cent to 213.71 million tonnes (mt) as compared with 194.45 mt same period last year. Coal offtake was, however, only marginally up at 163.87 mt during the quarter under review, as against an offtake of 163.51 mt same period last year.

During the quarter under review, CIL sold 139.17 mt valued at around ₹20,123 crore through the FSA route. The average realisation was close to ₹1,445.75 a tonne. It also sold around 21.02 mt valued at ₹4,425.62 crore through the e-auction route. The average realisation through e-auction was ₹2,105.74 a tonne.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹141.95, up by 0.82 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

