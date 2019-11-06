Coal India to enter advance agreements overseas for coking coal

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Coal India Ltd (CIL) will get into advance agreements with some overseas markets for securing coking coal before going in for asset acquisition.
According to Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, “freezing” the order in advance will help the country secure coking coal at a competitive price.
“As of now, the thinking is not to acquire any assets, it’s only to freeze the order in advance and get the coking coal at a competitive price,” he told newspersons on the sidelines of the 8th Asian Mining Congress and Exhibition here on Wednesday.
Also read: CIL to switch over to mechanised transport of coal at large mines
CIL has been looking for minority stakes in operational coking coal mines in Russia, Canada and Australia. Based on its experience, it may gradually increase its stakes in the mines, following which it may buy them out, and then look for new blocks in those countries.
According to CIL’s latest annual report, following the directives of the board, the company has undertaken initiatives to acquire stakes in coking coal assets in Australia, Canada and the US, which are major sources of coking coal imports to India.
“As an outcome of such initiatives, a few potential coking/semi coking coal assets have been identified in Australia and Canada for due diligence. Tenders have been floated for the selection of investment banker/merchant banker to render financial due diligence and transaction advisory services for framing of asset specific investment proposal,” the annual report said.
The investment banker will be assisted by a technical consultant, legal consultant and tax and accounts consultants. Tenders will be floated in due course for their selection, too, the report added.
According to Joshi, the aim is to produce coal domestically. Any shortfall will be met through private investment or FDI. The target will also be to bring down imports to protect forex outflow, he added. “India has the fourth or fifth largest coal reserves but still we are importing. Our intention is to stop imports and enhance domestic production and strengthen CIL, leading to increased production.”
The country imported close to 235 million tonnes of coal last fiscal, leading to a foreign currency outflow of around ₹2.71-lakh crore.
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...