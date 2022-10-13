Mining behemoth Coal India (CIL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL), for developing a solar power project of 1,190 megawatts (MW) as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy.

The MoU was signed by CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal and RRVUNL CMD Rajesh Kumar Sharma, in the presence of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur, Coal Ministry said in a statement.

Clean energy

The proposed project will come up in Rajasthan’s upcoming solar park cleared under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks, it added.

The project would boost CIL’s pursuit of solar power generation, as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy. The project would begin in a phased manner and is expected to be an employment generator in the state apart from providing cleaner power.

Speaking on the occasion, Coal Minister noted that India has sufficient coal reserves to last for up to 50 years. Emphasis now is to produce clean coal and steps are being taken in this direction.

Ease transport

Eight million tonne (MT) stocks are available at present and the State government must go for innovative solutions to ease out transport bottlenecks, he added.

Joshi said that for transportation of coal now rail-cum-sea route is preferred, so that transportation time is reduced. The Minister added that steps are being taken to resolve the energy issues of all States and the Prime Minister’s vision for New India will be realised when energy needs of all States get fulfilled and they get developed.