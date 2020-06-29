Coal India to switch to mechanised transport for 14 projects

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has identified as many as 14 additional projects for switching over to mechanised transport and loading at an estimated investment of ₹3,400 crore. The projects will be implemented under Phase II of its ‘first-mile connectivity’ (FMC) initiative.
The company has already invested close to ₹12,300 crore under Phase I of FMC for implementing mechanised transport and loading at 35 of its coal projects across six subsidiaries, each having production capacity of 4 million tonnes (MT) per annum and above. Their combined project capacity is 406 MT per annum.
The move would help improve efficiency in coal transport and computer-aided loading.
“Four coal companies of CIL together will infuse a tentative capital of over ₹3,400 crore in these projects, that have a total annual capacity of 100.5 million tonnes,” said a press statement issued by CIL.
Of the 14 projects, Central Coalfields Ltd accounts for five with a capacity of 62.5 MT a year; Mahanadi Coalfields with a solitary project has 20 MT a year; Eastern Coalfields will have seven projects and South Eastern Coalfields will have one project with capacities of 14 MT a year and 4 MT a year respectively. Tenders for these different projects will be floated beginning August this year and during the next two years.
FMC is the transportation of coal from pitheads to despatch points. This move aims to replace the existing road transport between the two points and switch over to a seamless mechanised coal transport through conveyor belts, a covered system for movement of coal that reduces dust pollution. It will also have the added benefit of computer-aided loading of railway wagons.
As a corollary, CIL will set up coal-handling plants with silos that have rapid loading systems, which will have benefits such as crushing, sizing of coal, as well as quicker and better quality coal loading with the advantage of precise pre-weighed quantity of coal being loaded.
“This will be a tipping point in our coal transportation in the first mile. The multiple advantages include easing the load on road networks, saving on diesel costs, cleaner environment and stoppage of possible pilferage. Another advantage is quicker computer-aided loading of wagons,” a senior company official said in the release.
Since coal will be loaded directly into the wagons from silos, it eliminates manual loading through payloaders, which is generally prone to overloading or under loading of wagons. The susceptibility of extraneous material being loaded through payloaders, leading to quality issues, is another concern.
Improved computer-aided loading time will bring down the wagon idling. The wagon cycle time will be reduced by a few hours, increasing wagon availability.
CIL already transports 151 MT of coal through the mechanised system and loads through CHP/silos for19 projects. This would be enhanced to 557 MT a year by 2023-24 through the Phase I projects.
Of the 35 Phase I projects, two projects, one each in SECL and MCL with a combined capacity of 26 MT per annum, have been operational since February and April respectively. Seven projects of 91 MT per annum are under construction, of which four are expected to get completed this fiscal. While tenders have already been floated for eight projects having a capacity of 76 MT a year, tenders for the remaining 18 projects will be issued on fast-track mode before September-end this year.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...