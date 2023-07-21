The Coal Ministry’s Standing Linkage Committee (Long-Term), SLC (LT), for the power sector has recommended extension of bridge linkage for the 1,980 megawatt (MW) Ghatampur thermal power plant (TPP) for a year.

The Ghatampur TPP, near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is run by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), which is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India (NLCIL) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).

The decision was taken last month during the meeting of the SLC (LT). As per the Power Ministry, the three units of 600 MW each at Ghatampur TPP are likely to be commissioned in July 2023, October and December, 2023 in FY24.

In April this year, NUPPL had written to the committee to consider the excess coal requirement of Ghatampur TPP as bridge linkage from FY24 to FY27.

The Coal Ministry has allocated the Pachhwara South coal block as a linked coal mine for the power plant. The coal block is expected to start production from FY24 and its peak rated capacity (PRC) would be reached in FY28. The estimated production in FY24 is expected at 0.5 million tonnes (MT), while the coal requirement for the TPP is around 2.64 MT for the entire fiscal year.

It also said that NLCIL’s Talabira II and lll coal mines were considered as an alternative arrangement in order to meet excess requirements till the block becomes operational.

However, due to various constraints such as higher landed cost of coal from Talabira II and III coal mine and the grade of coal being G 13, the arrangement from Talabira is impractical.

Coal Ministry’s Nominated Authority & Advisor (Projects), Power Ministry, Niti Aayog and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) have recommended for extension of the bridge linkage to NUPPL’s Ghatampur TPP.

Talabira II and III mines

However, NTPC stated that NLCIL is selling its surplus coal from Talabira II and III coal mine through e-auctions, hence, coal from Talabira II and III coal mine may be supplied to Ghatampur TPP. The Nominated Authority also stated that there is no restriction in using the coal from Talabira II and III coal mine for Ghatampur.

Coal India (CIL) said that it has no issues in supplying bridge linkage coal to Ghatampur TPP. However, the dry fuel shall be of any grade or from any source as per the availability, which may include cost plus sources as well.

The mining behemoth pointed out that NLCIL is selling its surplus coal from Talabira II and III coal mine, hence, the Lignite miner may consider utilising the coal from Talabira II and III coal mine.

However, NLCIL responded that it is not possible to direct the crucial commodity from Talabira to Ghatampur.

Based on the discussions, the SLC (LT) recommended for extension of bridge linkage for Ghatampur TPP for a period of one year on a tapering basis. The rates of coal supplies against the extended linkage would be decided by CIL.

