Coal Ministry to hold e-auction of 10 commercial mines on Tuesday

The Coal Ministry on Monday said that it will launch the e-auction for 10 commercial coal mines on Tuesday. The technical evaluation of the bids has been completed.

“E-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on September 13 and for two coal mines on September 14, 2022. Total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million tonnes per annum (mtpa),” Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal has till now successfully auctioned 43 coal mines with PRC of 85.54 mtpa. The coal sector has been opened up for commercial coal mining in 2020 and the first ever successful auction of commercial mining was launched in June 2020.

Last month, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that in the near future more than 107 coal blocks will be made available for auction.

India’s cumulative coal production increased by 8.27 per cent (Y-o-Y) to 58.33 million tonnes in August 2022 compared to 53.88 mt in August 2021.

As per provisional statistics, during August, Coal India (CIL) and captive mines/ others registered a growth of 8.49 per cent and 27.06 per cent by producing 46.22 mt and 8.02 mt, respectively. However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 17.49 per cent during the month.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines in the country, 25 mines produced more than 100 per cent while the production level of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

By 2030, India’s coal requirement will be 1.5 billion tonnes.