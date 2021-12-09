Companies

CoC admits claims worth ₹85 crore against Mohota Industries

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 09, 2021

Ashish Avinashji Saoji has been named as the new resolution professional by the lead financial creditors

The Commitee of Creditors of BSE-listed Mohota Industries have admitted claims worth ₹85.69 crore against the original claim of ₹266 crore. Mohota Industries is undergoing insolvency for which Ashish Avinashji Saoji has been named as the new resolution professional by the lead financial creditors, State Bank of India and Bank of India, according to stock exchange filing.

Existing resolution professional Mahesh Kumar Gupta will continue as deemed RP till the change in RP is confirmed by NCLT, Mumbai.

Published on December 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like