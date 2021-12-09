CoC admits claims worth ₹85 crore against Mohota Industries

The Commitee of Creditors of BSE-listed Mohota Industries have admitted claims worth ₹85.69 crore against the original claim of ₹266 crore. Mohota Industries is undergoing insolvency for which Ashish Avinashji Saoji has been named as the new resolution professional by the lead financial creditors, State Bank of India and Bank of India, according to stock exchange filing.

Existing resolution professional Mahesh Kumar Gupta will continue as deemed RP till the change in RP is confirmed by NCLT, Mumbai.