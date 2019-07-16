Companies

Coca-Cola announces leadership changes in India, South West Asia

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Sarvita Sethi appointed as Vice-President, M&A and New Ventures; Harsh Bhutani to be Vice-President, Finance

Beverage major Coca-Cola on Tuesday announced leadership changes for its India and South West Asia business unit

The company said that it has appointed Sarvita Sethi as Vice-President– M&A and New Ventures. She was earlier the Vice President-Finance, India & South West Asia.

“In this new role, Sarvita will provide leadership to business incubation through alternate revenue streams in new ventures. She will also continue to lead the M&A priorities for our business in India & South West Asia,” the company said.

Meanwhile , Harsh Bhutani will take over the position of Vice President – Finance (CFO), Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, effective August 1. He currently heads the Finance and Business Services verticals for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer for over three years.

Commenting on the leadership changes, T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, "We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. It is our constant endeavor to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address developing business needs. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development.”

Coca-Cola said that the new structure is designed to enable India and South West Asia to be growth engines by capitalising on emerging opportunities.

