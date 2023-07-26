Coca-Cola India announced the appointment of Ajay Vijay Bathija, as Vice President of Franchise Operations for Southwest Asia (SWA).

In a statement, Sanket Ray – President, India and Southwest Asia, Coca-Cola Company, said, “With his understanding of business, and growth mindset, Ajay has a proven track record of taking business to newer heights. We are hopeful that with his astute business acumen and collaborative approach he will further the organisation’s purpose in the Southwest Asia region.” This includes markets such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Bathija’s career at the Coca-Cola Company spans nearly 24 years and encompasses a combination of marketing and franchise expertise, the company added. As the Country Manager for Bangladesh from 2018-2020, he worked closely with the Bottling Partners to bring growth to Bangladesh. In 2020, he transitioned to Senior Director - Front Line Marketing, where he aligned portfolio strategies, facilitated seamless commercial and marketing execution, and successfully launched the most celebrated musical franchise of the company, ‘Coke Studio’ in Bangladesh.