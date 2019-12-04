Coca-Cola divests HCCB’s bottling operations to franchisees in North India

How to be the Boss Lady
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Beverage major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said that it is divesting bottling operations of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB) in four territories in North India.
The divestment will happen in favour of its existing franchise bottling partners. HCCB is the company-owned bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India.
The company said the process will involve HCCB transferring its business operations in four territories in North India to the franchise bottling partners.
“The change involves four non-contiguous territories in which HCCB currently operates and is designed to build regional scale, stimulate investments and growth in the northern part of the country,” the company said in a statement.
Sources said the business operations of HCCB will be transferred to the existing franchise bottling partners, which includes Moon Beverages, Enrich Agro Pvt. Ltd, Kandhari Beverages, besides entities controlled by the Ladhani brothers.
The beverage major emphasised that its company-owned bottling arm, HCCB, will continue to operate in eastern, western and southern regions of the country.
“The company’s bottling network in India comprises 14 bottlers, including HCCB, and no further immediate realignment is envisaged currently,” Coca-Cola said.
HCCB had posted a net profit of ₹ 321 crore in FY 2018-19.Net revenue grew by 10 per cent to ₹9,427 crore in FY19 from ₹ 8,564 crore in FY18.
Earlier this year, beverage major PepsiCo India had decided to divest its company-owned bottling operations in the southern and western regions to Varun Beverages Ltd.
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...