Coca-Cola has elevated Arnab Roy, who has been spearheading marketing at the India and Southwest Asia units, to a global role. Roy, who has been with the beverage major for over 23 years, has been named President of the Coca-Cola global category. He has been serving as Vice President of Marketing for India and Southwest Asia since January 2021.

In his earlier stints, he has served in various senior leaderhip roles at the beverage major across countries.

Roy will succeed Selman Careaga and begin his stint from September 1, directly reporting to Manolo Arroyo, executive Vice President and global Chief Marketing Officer.

Strong track record

“Arnab comes to this new role with a strong track record in building teams and leading marketers across multiple geographies and cultures. He has driven results throughout his career, especially in his most recent role in India,” Arroyo stated.

“As the head of marketing for the India and Southwest Asia operating unit since 2021, Roy helped drive consistent double-digit growth for the overall business and consolidated share leadership in the sparkling and juice categories. Roy also helped drive the company’s overall marketing transformation in close partnership with WPP OpenX,” the beverage major stated.

Roy served as Global Vice President for brand Coca-Cola from 2018 to 2020, where he is credited with accelerating the growth of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar across the company’s top 40 markets. Prior to that, he was Senior Director, Sparkling Beverages, for the former ASEAN business unit from 2014 to 2018, leading sparkling products businesses across more than a dozen countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

As Director of Global Sports and Entertainment from 2010 to 2014, Roy led the integrated marketing programme for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. An alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and Harvard Business School, he joined the company in 2001 as a management trainee. Over the subsequent decade, he held multiple roles across sales, brand marketing, media, and innovation in India. He also led the launch of Minute Maid, the expansion of Maaza, and the revival of the Coca-Cola brand in the country.