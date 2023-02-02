In line with its regional strategy, Coca-Cola India launched Coke Studio Bharat on Monday close on the heels of unveiling Coke Studio Tamil. It will see over 50 independent artists especially from India’s hinterland come together to create ten tracks. Coke Studio in the country is making a comeback after 2015 and this time the beverage major is focusing on a regional strategy.

Arnab Ray, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said, in the first season of Coke Studio Bharat emerging artists from India’s hinterlands and seasoned artists have come together, to lend their own unique voice to the tracks.

“There is a strong focus on regional strategy for the Coke Studio relaunch. As we were looking to launch Coke Studio Bharat, one of the key insights we focused on is that there is such an amazing unlock of musical talent happening in India over the last five years because of the emergence of digital platforms. Also, the emerging singers are not always from the big cities but also from smaller cities. I think over the next ten years the sphere of influence is going to clearly shift from metros to non-metro,” Ray said.

He said the company’s global marketing network will also focus on growing the reach of the tracks in international markets. “Besides the Indian diaspora, Coke Studio Bharat will also attract an international audience. We believe Indian independent music has reached an inflection point and is ready to gain a global audience,” Ray added.

A new voice

The beverage major has partnered with Universal Music India (UMI) as executive producers for the launch season of Coke Studio Bharat. It is curated by musician and songwriter, Ankur Tewari, with a focus on ‘ Apna Sunao’ theme. It has also roped in poet, lyricist and scriptwriter Kausar Munir along with award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh.

“Together, they have handpicked regional gems to give their sound a new voice,” Ray explained.

The current season features celebrated musicians like Diljit Dosanjh, Jasleen Royal, Amira Gill, Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, Arijit Datta, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Armaan Malik, Bombay Brass, Burrah, Charan Raj, Deveshi Sahgal, Dhruv Vishwanath, Kanwar Grewal, and Shillong Chamber Choir, among others.

Listeners can tune into Coke Studio Bharat across all audio OTT platforms including Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music, and Audible worldwide. The first song of the season will be released on February 7, 2023.