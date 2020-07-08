Coca-Cola India ropes in CSC centres to list products on Grameen e-store

In a bid to boost rural reach of its products, Coca-Cola India on Wednesday said it will be listing its products on the Grameen e-store platform in partnership with common service centres, which come under the aegis of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The beverage major said this move will help enhance the last-mile availability of its products at the doorsteps in rural India.

In the pilot phase, Coca-Cola’s portfolio of products will be listed on Grameen eStore across Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“CSC and Coca-Cola’s partnership serves the dual purpose of providing last mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to citizens’ doorsteps, as well as promoting rural entrepreneurship and building livelihoods by mapping supply points to Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs),” the company said in a statement.

T Krishnakumar - President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “This initiative will help us with last mile connectivity to ensure people are hydrated and have their relevant choice of beverages. It underscores our long-term commitment towards creating a sustainable business in India through responsible actions and shared growth.”

Focus on beverage localisation

He said the company has been focussing on beverage localisation and developing an ethnic beverage portfolio to suit various regions and palates. “We are also adapting to the ‘new normal’ and using the merits of its agility, to enhance last mile delivery of relevant beverage choice for our consumers,” Krishnakumar added.

Dinesh Tyagi – CEO, CSC SPV, added , “The idea for Grameen e-Store exemplifies the Prime Minister’s call for being vocal for local. Through this initiative, VLEs are playing a critical role in connecting producers and companies with the rural consumers right at their doorsteps. The partnership with Coca Cola will allow the stores to diversify their offerings while providing customers access to new products.”