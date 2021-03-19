Coca-Cola India ties up with multiple stakeholders for waste collection, recycling

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Beverages major Coca-Cola India said it intends to work closely with every stakeholder of the plastic recycling value chain starting from waste collectors to recyclers. Over the past few years it has initiated several strategic multi-stakeholder partnerships for waste collection and recycling.
“Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiated Project Prithvi, for end-to-end plastic waste management, being rolled out in 50 cities across India. In addition to this, for Karo Sambhav – Closing Material Loops, Coca-Cola India in partnership with the Packaging Association for Clean Environment (PACE), aims to develop a system that enables inclusion, ethics, transparency, good governance and traceability of waste,” the beverage major said in a statement.
The company also said it is working on redesigning lightweight packaging and introducing innovative packaging solutions through its 'World Without Waste' initiative. Several other initiatives such as the establishment of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and Swachhta Kendras to strengthen the collection ecosystem have been initiated, it added.
“Coca-Cola India Foundation, HCCBPL and our franchise bottling operations along with partners are working relentlessly to develop sustainable, community-led programmes for integrated plastic waste management and to promote efficient recycling in India,” it added.
