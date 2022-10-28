Coca-Cola India, a beverage manufacturer posted a 35. 54 per cent increase in its year-on-year revenue in FY22 on Friday. The company also posted a 3.83 per cent profit for the fiscal.

The company's product portfolio includes has Coca-Cola, Thumps up, Fanta, Sprite, Kinley, Minute Maid, Maaza.

According to the financial information accessed by Tofler which is a business intelligence platform for private companies in India the company clocked ₹3,192 crore in revenues in FY22 as against ₹2,355 crore in revenues posted in FY21.

The company reported a profit in FY22 at ₹460 crore as against ₹443 crore in FY21.

Further, Coca-Cola India reported a 46.43 per cent increase in its expenses during FY 22. The expense posted in FY22 was at ₹2,548 crores against ₹1,740 crore in FY21.

