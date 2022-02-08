Coca-Cola launches Coke Zero Sugar in India

Ahead of the upcoming summer season, Coca-Cola has introduced Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in India to strengthen its portfolio in the country. The beverage major recently hosted a live social-commerce event on the Reliance JioMart Partner app for the official launch of the new variant in the country, which was attended by retailers and kirana store owners.

In an emailed response to BusinessLine queries , Greishma Singh, VP, Customer & Commercial Leadership, India and South West Asia, Coca-Cola said, “This launch is in line with our “Beverages for Life” strategy and is an extension of our efforts towards providing reduced-sugar drinks. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a new variant adding to the current Coke line-up available in India. It has been a big success for us globally and so we are very excited to bring it to our Indian consumers.”.

The beverage major said that e-commerce, both B2B and B2C, is a key focus area and it has seen triple-figure growth in sales over the last year with contribution from the channel more than doubling.

“The pandemic has driven digital adoption, shaping the channel landscape and driving the availability of zero-sugar options in the market. Hence in line with our commitment to innovation in the e-commerce space and a desire to experiment with our key partners, we came together with Reliance JioMart to host India’s first-ever social commerce event in the FMCG-retail ecosystem, for the official launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in the country. The event was live streamed via the JioMart Partner App to retailers and partners and saw a strong response,” Singh said.

Manish Sabnis, Chief Business Officer, Jiomart B2B grocery at Reliance Retail, added, “ With the evolution of e-commerce amidst the pandemic, we are looking to collaborate with brands that consumers are drawn to. Coke being one of the most recognized beverage companies in the world, it is our pleasure to launch the Coke Zero Sugar through our Jiomart Partner platform. The Zero Sugar category has seen an immense uptake, especially as more and more people are being drawn to the healthier options available.”