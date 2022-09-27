Coca-Cola launches its meals experience platform

Coca-Cola on Thursday said its launching its global meals experience platform called “Coke is Cooking”. As part of this initiative, the company will curate unique food experiences across cities around the world to put the spotlight on the local culture and cuisine.

The company decided to launch the platform in India with Kolkata being the first city across the world to host the musical food festival called ‘Kolkata is Cooking’. The platform will further be scaled globally as the company aims to host ‘Coke is Cooking’ festivals in one city in the world every week of the year in 2024, the statement added.

‘Coke is cooking’ celebration

“The launch marks the beginning of a long-lasting asset, designed to celebrate, and encourage the passion for food in each city across the globe.,” the company stated.

Arnab Roy, Vice President & Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola INSWA, “Our global meals experience platform is deeply rooted in our “Real Magic” brand philosophy. Just like how our Coke Studio celebrates diversity, “Coke is Cooking” celebrates each city through its culture and food legacy. Kolkata is a city of joy, and food is what binds it together. Thus, it made perfect sense for us to kick-start our platform here, especially during the auspicious Durga Puja celebrations in the city. As we aim to take this platform globally, we will aim to be the most authentic to each city’s food culture.”

Nearly 40 local restaurants served meals at the musical food festival at Kolkata held over last weekend. It also hosted performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar- Ehsaan-Loy, Fossils, Anupam Roy, Arko Mukherjee, and Coke Studio Bangla artists.

“In the coming months, the ‘Is Cooking’ platform will be taken to cities across Vietnam, Africa, and beyond,” the statement added.