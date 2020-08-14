Coca-Cola launches multi-pack Tetra manufacturing line at Bidadi

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
FMCG major Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has introduced a high-speed multi-pack Tetra manufacturing line at its factory in Bidadi Industrial Area, near Bengaluru.
The newly installed Tetra pack line for juice drinks is designed for integrated processing, filling and packaging of the product. Equipped with a capacity of 440 packages per minute (ppm), the line is expected to record the highest multi-package output in HCCB at the lowest possible operational cost. HCCB has two factories in the Bidadi Industrial Area.
This will enable HCCB to serve juice drinks at affordable price points to its customers. Among other unique features, the new line comes with a modern aseptic process that ensures filling of the beverage in a sterile environment. The aseptic filling process eliminates the possibility of any contamination from outside thus ensuring longer shelf life and improved nutritional and sensory properties.
The multipack system also facilitates easy transport and consumption of the beverage. Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries, inaugurated the new line that will produce juice drinks in an affordable pack size of 150 ml.
