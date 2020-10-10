Coca-Cola makes major changes in leadership team of India and South West Asia

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Beverage major Coca-Cola has made sweeping changes in the senior leadership structure of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, as part of its global restructuring plan. All of the new appointments will be effective January 1.
Arnab Roy who is the global brand head for Coca-Cola (Trademark) and is based out of Atlanta will be taking charge as Vice-President Marketing at Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. Vijay Parsuraman, who is the current Vice-President Marketing at Coca-Cola India and South West Asia will be taking on a global assignment to lead the Integrated Marketing Experience function.
Enrique Ackermann who is currently the Technical Operations Director at the company’s Latin Center Business Unit, will now lead technical and innovation functions at Coca Cola India and South West Asia. In addition, Greishma Singh Director - Strategy & Insights at Coca-Cola South Pacific will be heading to India to lead the customer and commercial leadership functions, according to the company’s global website.
As part of this restructuring, the company has appointed Sundeep Bajoria to lead the franchise operations of India. He is currently Vice President, South West Asia Operations. Meanwhile, Reetima Rakyan will be leading the franchise operations of South West Asia.
While Samarapperuma Padmal will be leading the strategy function, Amit Tibrewal will be heading business transformation at India and Southwest Asia.
Last month, the company had already announced the rejigging of the top leadership with the appointment of Sanket Ray as the new President of India and Southwest Asia operating unit. Meanwhile, T Krishnakumar will take over the role of the Chairman of Coca-Cola India Inc effective January 1.
Earlier this week, the company initiated the voluntary separation programme for eligible employees in India, as part of its global restructuring plan. In August, the beverage major had announced its strategic global re-organisation exercise, under which it decided to merge 17 business units to set up nine new operating units.
Beverage companies in the country have been severely impacted due to muted out-of-home channel sales due to the pandemic outbreak. In addition, the Covid-induced national lockdown coincided with the key summer season, which contributes a significant chunk to beverage companies’ annual revenues.
