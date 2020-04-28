Coca-Cola pledges initial support of Rs 100 crore to combat Covid-19 pandemic in India

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
Coca-Cola has committed an initial support of Rs 100 crore towards helping the healthcare system and communities in India to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.
The relief programmes initiated by Coca-Cola in India aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 10 lakh lives across the country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
In keeping with its purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference, Coca-Cola India will ensure immediate support to enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure, including testing facilities and Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.
The company is also working closely with its NGO and bottling partners to provide aid to the most impacted communities such as unemployed and migrant workers by distributing meals and beverages during the lockdown period.
The company has already activated more than 50 locations across 10 states in partnership with its bottlers to support the hydration needs of the underserved communities through distribution of beverages, during the lockdown period.
With support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Atlanta, the company has forged substantial partnerships with United Way and Care India to augment initiatives towards COVD-19 healthcare and food security support.
Coca-Cola India is also working with its partner Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and NGOs such as Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vanarai, Chintan, Hasirudala, Manthan Sansthan and American India Foundation among others to provide free meals, dry rations, PPEs and emergency medical funds.
Through its employee fundraiser campaign in partnership with GiveIndia, the company is securing donations to support waste workers and rag pickers with food and hygiene essentials.
