Coca-Cola says India saw strong growth in soft drinks and juices in Q2

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Beverage major Coca-Cola said that it witnessed strong growth in sparkling soft drinks and juices categories aided by markets such as India in the second quarter ended July 2. However, the company pointed out that markets such as India continue to be under pressure when compared to the pre-pandemic levels.
On an earnings call on Wednesday, James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola said that recovery remains “asynchronous” as several parts of the world deal with infections, leading to delayed openings and in some cases heightened restrictions.
“In India and across much of Southeast Asia, resurgence in the virus impacted further recovery…. as India's restrictions have eased a bit, we're encouraged by the level of resilience in both the business as well as our system associates as they have navigated this resurgence,” he added.
“India and Southeast Asia were our only areas that did not see sequential volume acceleration on a two-year basis this quarter,” Quincey added.
In its earnings statement, the beverage major said sparkling soft drinks grew 14 per cent, led by strong growth in the United States, India and Brazil. It also noted “solid performance” of juice drink brand Maaza in India in the second quarter ended July 2.
“India, earlier in the quarter, brought in a strong set of restrictions and the business went negative. But when they reopened, they bounced back. So, clearly, whilst we have adapted the business and made it more resilient to levels of lockdown, when these do occur, wherever they do occur around the world, it's going to impact the business,” Quincey said in a reply to a query on the earnings call.
The company said that the consolidated unit case volume grew 18 per cent in the second quarter. “Markets such as China, Brazil and Nigeria grew volume ahead of 2019 levels while other markets, including India, continued to be under pressure versus 2019, driven by the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the earning statement added.
Talking about the performance of the bottling investments group, the beverage major said, “Unit case volume grew 25 per cent in the quarter, primarily driven by solid growth in India and South Africa.” The bottling investment group represents the company-owned bottling plants network across the globe
Unit case volume growth is the number of unit cases of beverages sold directly or indirectly by the company and its bottling partners.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...