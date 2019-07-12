Companies

Coca-Cola scores with World Cup campaign

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Coca-Cola, an official partner of the ICC, on Friday said its World Cup campaign has garnered over 4 billion impressions across social platforms with a reach pegged at over 70 million consumers so far.

“A special team was set up to create real-time contextual content, one-on-one communication with consumers and create content for brand advocates across 21 cities in India and six languages,” the company said.

“Coca-Cola will continue to showcase its commitment to cricket,” the comapny said, adding that it will continue to engage with fans till the ICC World Cup final match.

