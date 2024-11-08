Beverage major Coca-Cola is gearing up to bring its global brand ‘Vitaminwater’ to India in a bid to strengthen its premium hydration portfolio in the non-sparkling segment. The launch is likely slated for the year-end..

Sources said that the company will be focusing on introducing ‘Vitaminwater’ portfolio in the top cities, and that it is likely to be launched first through the quick commerce channel.

In the US, ‘Vitaminwater’ is sold in various fruit-based flavours under several variants branded as ‘energy’, ‘refresh’, ‘essential’, and ‘focus’ among others. The portfolio also includes zero-sugar variants.

Timely plan

The plan to launch the nutrient-enhanced water beverage portfolio comes at a time when FMCG companies have been witnessing a strong uptick in premium offerings across categories. This is being fuelled by online and modern trade channels. In fact, the rise of quick commerce channels has led consumer product companies to tweak their strategies to offer more premium products in urban regions.

In line with changing industry channel dynamics, Coca-Cola India has also been focusing on quick-commerce-first product launches such as ‘Honest Tea’ – a ready-to-drink tea beverage. Launched late last year, the company said that the organic green tea for the product is being sourced from Makaibari Tea Estate, which belongs to Luxmi Tea Co Pvt Ltd.

Responding to businessline’s emailed queries, Ruchira Bhattacharya, Senior Director, Marketing - Hydration , Sports and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “Research indicates that consumers today have diverse needs, and Coca-Cola is dedicated to offering products that align with the active lifestyles and evolving preferences of consumers. Our vision as a total beverage company is to meet these evolving preferences. Beverages like ‘Vitaminwater’ and ‘Honest Tea’ cater to the emerging segments in the hydration range of offerings by delivering both functionality and taste across diverse consumption moments.”

The company, however, did not comment on timelines for the launch of ‘Vitaminwater’ in India.

“Through a targeted approach and continued focus on meeting consumer demand in quick commerce platforms, we are committed to ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for our key consumer segments,” she added.

The beverage major has been working closely with the top quick commerce platforms. It has been focusing on offering tailored pack sizes, adapting its supply model real time for rapid delivery experience to service the fast-growing quick commerce channel.

